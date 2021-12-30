Keaunu Reeves, a punk who lives trapped on the planet ‘Matrix’

Keanu reeves returns to occupy the big screen with the premiere Matrix. Resurrections, the new installment of the franchise created by the Wachowski sisters. But beyond the cinema, the great passion of the Canadian interpreter (born in Beirut), an actor with a filmography that includes films Parenthood, They call him bodhi, Bill and Ted’s mind-blowing journey, My Own Private Idaho, Bram Stoker’s Dracula or more recently the saga John wick, it has always been the music.



It is not an isolated case, there are countless actors and actresses who have tried to leave the film sets to become rock stars. None have succeeded, although the attempt to Keanu reeves it is, at the very least, worthy. A more than remarkable bass player, in the nineties he toured half the world as a member of Dogstar, a band syndicated to the grunge guild with which he published two albums. Separated, Reeves has continued to cultivate his love for music as a music lover, with a special predilection for classic punk and hardcore groups, these being the 9 bands he could not live without.

If we talk about punk in its hardcore aspect, few bands have had the influence and relevance of Fleeting. The group led by Ian MacKaye, capital figure of the genre that had previously captained the seminal Minor Threat (another of Keanu Reeves’ top bands) knew how to bring the violence and abrasiveness of punk closer to the free forms of jazz. From this conjunction, an evolution that was labeled as posthardcore, such exciting albums as Reapeter (1990), Red Medicine (1995) or The Argument (2000).

Impossible to measure the importance of the Queens band in the history, not of punk, but of rock and popular music of the 20th century. Any group that from 1974 had an electric guitarist in its ranks, a lot or a little, owes something to Joey, Johnny, Dee Dee i Tommy ramone. Godfathers of punk, they debuted in 1976 with the eponymous Ramones. Later would come a long list of incunabula like Leave home (1977), Rocket to Russia (1977), Road to ruin (1978), End of the Century (1980), Pleasant Dreams (1981)…

Veterans of the genre, The exploited They were formed in the late seventies in Edinburgh, establishing themselves from the first moment in a cult band between punks and skinheads. Adventure originally oriented to street punk, over time they derived their sound towards more metallic terrain, especially the thrash crossover, evolution definitely evidenced in their 1987 album, Death Before Dishonour. Despite being still active, the Scots have not released anything new since their album appeared in 2003 Fuck the System. Another capital formation in the history of punk. Formed in 1977, the year of the explosion of the genre, the relevance of Discharge passes for having been the pioneers of hardcore, a subgenre that accelerated and sulfurized the structures of punk. His were faster and more forceful themes than those of the rest, a spiritual formula that would be copied from then on by countless disciples. Not only that, but Discharge They also stood out for their lyrics, always committed and with a clear anarchist and pacifist orientation.

Not everything is extreme in the list of favorite groups of Keanu reeves. In his list of essentials we also find space for the perfect melodies of the first Elvis costello, a musician then affiliated with the forms of the new wave, a subgenre that took the urgency of punk to combine it with the addictive capacity of pop melodies. The first five albums of English: My Aim Is True (1977), This Year’s Model (1978), Armed Forces (1979), Get Happy !! (1980) and Trust (1981) are pure fantasy (much of the rest of their discography, too)

They are, hands down, one of the most important (punk) rock bands in history. Before the nihilism of his contemporaries Sex Pistols, The Clash They decided on a much more committed and demanding intellectual proposal and a musical decline that originally started from the most canonical punk to grow incorporating loans that went from the most classic rock’n’roll to the Jamaican rhythms of dub and reggae. Disks like The Clash (1977), Give ‘Me Enough Rope (1978), London calling (1979), Sandinista! (1980) and Combat Rock (1982) are masterpieces that must have a music lover in your collection. In its strictest sense Violent Femmes they are not a band | punk side. Now, if we understand the term as the way to define those artists who have always done their thing without joining any trend or mainstream, the Milwaukee band are one of the greatest exponents of punk in history. Between folk and indie rock, they appeared in society in 1983 with a self-titled debut album that is pure genius, the hiding place of that total single that is ‘Blister in the Sun’. His career until 1991, career modulated by records such as Hallowed ground (1984), The Blind Leading the Naked (1986), 3 (1989) and Why Do Birds Sing? (1991) is simply flawless.

Another of those bands that, starting from the most aggressive sounds, expanded punk, in its case, hardcore punk, towards other musical expressions, especially funk, soul, hip hop and, above all, reggae, which it does. from Bad brains one of the most original adventures of the genre. Band from Washington DC, one of the capital strongholds of punk and hardcore in the United States, made up of young African Americans, their initial triad of records: Bad brains (1982), Rock for Light (1983) e I Against I (1986) still sounds overwhelmingly great now.



One more name to add to the list of essential bands to draw the sound map of the 20th century. From Manchester, Joy division they channeled punk rage into more emotional and industrial settings. Founding fathers of what came to be called postpunk, their legacy, although scarce in quantity, mainly due to the tragic and premature death of its singer, the iconic Ian Curtis, is essential to understand the irruption of sounds such as gothic rock or electronic music. The discs Unknown Pleasures (1979) and Closer (1980) are the extraordinary legacy they left us. That is if we do not take into account that after Curtis’s suicide, the rest of the group found themselves in a new project as capital as it was. New Order.