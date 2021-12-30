Keanu Reeves wants Carrie-Anne Moss in a John Wick movie

Editorial: Movie theater / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The Matrix Resurrections It was released just over a week ago in theaters and since then has allowed all fans to see the return of Neo and Trinity, played by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, respectively. However, can you imagine seeing the explosive couple in a movie of John wick? Well it could be possible in the future.

It’s no surprise that Reeves and Moss have been good friends since they first worked together. Now that they are promoting the latest installment of Matrix You can see their good connection by being joking at all times.

We could see Reeves and Moss again in a new movie

Because of this, and in a recent interview with the magazine People, Carrie-Anne Moss talked about what she thinks of the movies of John wick and the good work Keanu Reeves has done on them:

“I love John Wick. I really began to understand Keanu’s outrageous gift for telling stories through his body. And I didn’t fully understand it until I delved into John Wick with one of my sons. It was very unifying for us too. It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to observe the depth that Keanu is able to create with his body. It really is an art form, “said the actress.

That statement made the actor also praise Moss’s work on feature films from Matrix:

“I’ll stick with Trinity, I think. But in all your performances, your eyes, I always see what’s behind the eyes, what it communicates. And there’s always such a presence and even in vulnerability, a strength,” Reeves said.

Finally, and when the actor was asked if there would be a possibility that Moss will participate in a Wick movie, Reeves replied:

“That would be great,” and he asked Moss, “Do you want to play a murderer?” it.

Would you like to see the couple in a new production of John wick? Let us know in the comments.

