Keanu Reeves is a fan of music and rock.

Renowned actor Keanu Reeves is a music fanatic and his projects speak for themselves. He formed a group in the 1990s called Dogstar, which grew to mild success and was even supported by Weezer and Rancid.

Returning today and away from the music project, he has been seen performing lately in Bill and Ted 3, which tells the story of two heavy metal fans.

What music does Keanu Reeves listen to?

This approach to melomania was addressed in a conversation with the actor on the Entertainment Weekly site where he gave some names of his favorite bands of all time, with a clear inclination for punk and post-punk:

I would say Fugazi, The Ramones, The Exploited, Discharge, Elvis Costello early, The Clash, Violent Femmes, Joy Division, Minor Threat and Bad Brains. That’s definitely it, ”Keanu Reeves pointed out.

Delving into history, in 2000 and in an interview with Keanu Reeves with the Rolling Stones, he delivered his fanaticism for Peter Hook: «He creates a kind of bass line, which is in turn a melody line. And a kind of romantic epic, in a gothic way. On the other hand, it is also known that his group Dogstar used to regularly cover the classic “Merchandise” by Fugazi during several of their concerts.