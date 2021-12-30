Katy Perry premieres ‘When I’m Gone’ with DJ Alesso and presents it in Las Vegas | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer will have a residency until March

This December 29, Katy Perry premiered with DJ Alesso, her new song “When I’m Gone” and, next to its launch, He first performed it live during his first show in Las Vegas.

The singer’s concert began with what was her first of 16 shows that she will give in her show called “Play”, until March 2022 at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, which is divided into six acts inspired by Toy Story.

“I play a doll so this thing is three times bigger than me,” declared Katy Perry at the time about the show.

“With this incredible 5,000 seat theater, you know exactly every detail. You’re on the same stage and there’s a lot of consistency that allows you to do even more magic, ”he added.

The first concert at Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residence was also the moment she performed her new song “When I’M Gone,” on which she collaborated with Alesso, live.

In an interview with Apple Music, the artists who brought this song to life shared how much fun it was to work together.

“I would listen to the material over and over again, and set it up. Something like: ‘let’s change this’, the sound is very crunchy’, ‘no, turn down the volume on this’. He was very patient with me for at least six months. Because even when we were about to shoot, I would say, ‘You have to change this,’ ”Katy Perry said of Alesso.

Listen to Katy Perry’s ‘When I’m Gone’ Live Performance in Las Vegas