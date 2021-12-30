Katy Perry and her latest fashion show in the bathroom!

One of the reasons why Katy Perry has managed to be one of the most beloved artists on the international scene is its naturalness. And is that the pop diva has known how to approach issues such as motherhood with great sympathy, managing to break a series of stereotypes that his fans have applauded. If we add to that that she is passionate about wearing fun looks (although resorted to solemnity at the inauguration of Joe Biden), always manages to surprise us. This Monday his latest occurrence has not left anyone indifferent, since he has made his work commitment an appointment with fashion. “I have turned the #AmericanIdol bathroom into my own catwalk 💅🏻”, Katy confessed after sharing the album of images on her profile where she appeared posing in the most unexpected place for a photoshoot.

– Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, first images with their daughter Daisy, on the beaches of Hawaii

As if it were an authentic fashion campaign, the interpreter of Cry about it later posed by the door or even on one of the toilets! For the occasion, Katy’s look was far from the mixes he usually brings to his performances. And is that his musical career has always gone hand in hand with striking combinations inspired by aesthetics pin up 1950, trying to update retro style to current trends both for your performances on stage and for video clips. In the appointment with the set, he let out a much more rocker side by betting on a combination that it could well have been Pilar Rubio.

All to leather

The singer posed in the studio bathroom with a ‘skin effect’ pencil skirt dress with contrasting white piping signed by Alexander McQueen. A super cane garment to which he added some Giuseppe Zanotti strappy heeled sandals and necklaces made of silver link chains. Your own stylist, Tatiana Waterford, christened the star’s blend “Weather leather.”, something that could be translated as “Leather Time”. A name that would refer to that, it is in these months of transition, when skin-inspired garments seem like the best alternative for days when the temperatures are not very cold, but not too high either.

Brand new without leaving home

The desire to regain normalcy after the health crisis is not affecting only the singer. Other celebrities are also living their style moments in a rather peculiar way. The funny case of Sofia Vergara joining the challenge of “I love it, I have not taken it yet”, reviewing some of his premieres that did not leave home is one of them. We also have as an example Chrissy Teigen, who went one step further. Like the pop diva, she created the occasion without having to attend any events. In the living room of his house organized the ‘Nada Awards’, some invented awards for those who she wore a great gala dress.

