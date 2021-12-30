Katy Perry and Alesso release new song: When I’m Gone

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 12.29.2021 13:10:11





Pop star Katy Perry and DJ Alesso end the year in the best way: with a new song. It’s called ‘When I’m Gone’ and it is now available on digital platforms for the enjoyment of all fans of pop music.

“#WHENIMGONE with @alesso finally available in the world! Listen (…) for the vibes of the dance party before New Years… You’ll see“, boasted through his Instagram Katy Perry.

In an interview for Apple Music, the musicians said it was a lot of fun and working together, it seems that they understood each other perfectly to bring the song to fruition.

“I listened to the material over and over again, and set it up. Something like: ‘let’s change this’, the sound is very crunchy‘,’ no, turn down the volume on this. ‘ He was very patient with me for at least six months. Because even when we were about to record, I said: ‘we have to change this’“, expressed Katy.

However, the demands of Katy Perry did not annoy Alesso, but on the contrary: “I love it when the artists get more involved because, in the end, it’s a collaboration.“, he reacted.

The song is already available on platforms such as Apple Music, Amazon Music, Claro Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, YouTube or iTunes Store, and at the moment it only has an official lyric video.

Caov