Do youJulius furch the replacement of Jonathan Rodríguez in Blue Cross? This could happen if Jonathan Rodriguez part for Saudi Arabia what if Atlas agrees to sell his striker.

In accordance with ESPN, one of the cards you can use Blue Cross It is Pol Fernández’s pass in order to offer it as part of payment, however, Atlas would be after the Mexican forward Santiago Gimenez.

In this sense, the negotiations would be just beginning, because the Machine is also analyzing the signing of Christian Pavón.

However, Atlas’s proposal is not the only one that Furch would have on the table, as a rumor also recently emerged that the directive of the “Eagles” has been set as a new goal to strengthen the lead to Julius furch, for whom they would even have sent an offer that includes the Uruguayan forward’s pass Federico Viñas, who little by little has lost prominence in the starting eleven of the set “cream blue”.

HOW MUCH IS FURCH WORTH?

The Argentine forward has a market value close to 3 million dollars, according to Transfermarkt, but Atlas would ask for Julius furch, minimum 5 million dollars, value that Blue Cross you will have to pay liquids if you want to take it or trade your striker.

The 32-year-old forward was not only in charge of scoring the decisive penalty with which Atlas was crowned champion, if not also one of the most regular men on the team Diego Cocca, marking 6 annotations in 17 games played, of which in 16 started as a starter.

MJP