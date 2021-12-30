Julia Roberts repeats ‘Pretty Woman’ shorts in gray suit

The actress Julia Roberts it’s going to be released in theaters next year ‘Ticket to Paradise’, a drama in which she and George Clooney play a divorced married couple who travel to Bali in a desperate attempt to prevent their daughter from getting married. We really wanted to see in action again America’s bride, and some images of the filming of the actress’s new job have already been leaked. In them we have been able to verify that there will be a pleasant surprise for fans of the Hollywood star. Among his most outstanding feature films are ‘Erin Brockovich’, ‘Notting Hill’ or ‘Wonder’, but his most beloved character will always be Vivian Ward from ‘Pretty Woman’. She has reminded us of one of her looks in her new film.

‘Pretty woman’ it was an unsurpassed success. In addition to marking a milestone in film history, it is still a reference in the world of fashion. From Vivian Ward we have seen, more than 30 years later, tops at Zara, celebrity red carpet looks inspired by the red dress with which she went to dinner with Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), and Carnival and Halloween costumes from what more fun thanks to their histrionic ensembles.

Although the style that still lingers in our retina is one of its outfits by day, simple but sensational. His jacket suit with bermuda shorts style ‘working girl’ we loved it. It is the perfect description of 90s fashion and surprise! Julia Roberts He has repeated it on ‘Ticket To Paradise’, but in gray.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In Australia, where the film is being shot, we have seen Julia Roberts wearing a suit jacket and Bermuda shorts very similar to the one she wore in ‘Pretty Woman’ to play Vivian Ward. The one from the 90s movie was a tile color, with a flowing blazer and a high waist. Mango brought out the exact version of the ‘Pretty Woman’ bermuda suit and it was a hit.

The one from the last movie Julia Roberts, which is expected to be released on October 21, 2022, is a bit more structured and its leg fits more closely to the body. While in ‘Pretty Woman’ he combined it with a white button-down shirt with a V-neck, in ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Julia Roberts, icon and inspirationHe wears his Bermuda suit with a black shirt.

ELLE

It may be the winter version of the suit that is sweeping the ‘street style’. Its key is in the mixture of styles: it is serious but informal. Despite being a set of pleated jacket and trousers, by having a bermuda shorts and showing the part that goes from the knee to the ankle, it brings a lot of freshness and ease to the set. Julia Roberts he combined it with some black lace-up and high-heeled ankle boots. It was highly favored. Nor would it clash with us with black leather sneakers in an office look.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io