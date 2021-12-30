Julia Roberts puts the new retro haircut in fashion

The popular series ‘Friends’ has been one of the most successful television productions in history, to the point that today its scenes, actors and looks are still referenced. Everyone remembers the iconic haircut of “Rachel”, a character played by Jennifer Aniston, pero, to everyone’s surprise, a haircut of a character from that series, played by Julia Roberts, has become fashionable again.

The famous Hollywood star made a brief appearance in two chapters of the series, and her style enchanted everyone, as she sported voluminous, layered hair in a coppery tone.. Roberts appeared in chapters 12 and 13 called “The One After the Superbowl”, aired in the second season of the series, in 1996. After 25 years, the actress’s haircut has become a trend of style, and it has become one of the most requested in hairdressers.

It is a very typical layered cut of the 90s, with a lot of volume and diversity in the length of the hair, since an irregular cut was handled to give movement, without sacrificing the length of the hair as in the case of the mullet style, very famous in those years.

The “Pretty Woman” actress has a natural curly hair, therefore, the layers were not to create a false volume, but to create a harmonic gradient, which would give movement to the hair, while framing the face. This cut has bangs that blend naturally with the rest of the layers, while adding a more casual and youthful element. The actress wore her hair parted in the middle, and each strand of the bangs reached the level of her ears, while falling a little on Julia’s beautiful face.

The voluminous hair of the 90s was nothing like those of the previous decade, since in this style it was chosen to straighten the hair, to style the hairstyle a little more. In the case of Roberts’ cut, her stylists smoothed her curly hair with the help of the hairdryer, while combing the ends inward, with this technique they achieved a more elegant and retro effect, inspired by Brigitte Bardot, a beauty icon in the 60s.

Nowadays, many people have replicated the look of Susie Moss (Julia Roberts) and have posted a few mini tutorials on their Instagram and TikTok accounts. Through videos and reels, you can find several people doing this haircut at home, while teaching how to style it with the help of curlers.

To complement this look, you can also change the hair color by coloring, either permanent or through a color bath. The actress wore a hazelnut shade of red in her appearance on ‘Friends’. This shade is a mix between chestnut, copper and orange. Tones very in trend in the autumn-winter season of this year, and that promises to remain among the most sought after in the year 2022.