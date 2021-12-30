Jennifer Lopez’s dress that will inspire the brides of 2022

Jennifer Lopez has lived one of the most intense years of her life. The artist began 2021 with wedding plans with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. However, after postponing the wedding several times and amid rumors of infidelity by the former athlete, the singer decided to end their four-year relationship.

But love was knocking on JLo’s door again just a few weeks after the breakup. The interpreter of ‘On the floor’ was reunited with one of the most important loves of her life, Ben Affleck, and they resumed their relationship almost twenty years after breaking their engagement. A return baptized as ‘Bennifer 2.0’ that went around the world and that has been, without a doubt, one of the great news of the heart of this year.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles Premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’ This December Jordan strauss

Since confirming their relationship last July, engagement rumors have picked up steam. “You know me, I’m a romantic and I still believe in happy endings, so yes, I guess,” the actress recently confessed when asked if she had wedding plans with the actor.

In these months there have been several times that Jennifer has dressed as a wedding. The last was at dinner on Christmas Eve, a special date that he celebrated at his house in the company of his friends. For the occasion, Jennifer once again left her speechless with an impressive styling signed by Ralph & Russo.

Jennifer Lopez poses with her hairdresser Chris Appleton at the Christmas Eve dinner organized at her home Instagram @ chrisappleton1

The artist chose a beautiful white dress from the spring-summer 2020 collection with which Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo celebrated their ten years in the fashion industry. Lopez shone in this 1920s-inspired design, featuring a halter neckline with beaded details and a bow tie at the back and a spectacular feather-studded skirt with silver sequins.

Undoubtedly, a very original option for future brides of 2022 who want to wear a risky but very sophisticated design and with one of the trends of the year: feathers. Jennifer wears it with a casual updo, with loose locks slightly wavy at the ends and makeup in shades of brown and pink lips.

Throughout this year, Lopez has dressed as a wedding on two more occasions. The first was in September in Venice, where she appeared radiantly on the red carpet alongside Ben Affleck in a white Georges Hobeika dress. A daring design with a suggestive neckline with jewel detail and an opening in the skirt with a ruffle.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on arrival at the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ at the Venice Film Festival Joel c ryan

The second occasion was for the promotion of the film ‘Marry Me’, which will be released in February 2022. The singer appeared spectacular with a striking white haute couture design by Giambattista Valli, with a perkins neck and long sleeves that she transformed with appliqués in the form of a snake that encircled his arms. A style that was completed with ostrich feathers and a jewel net headdress with pearls and diamonds, in true ‘The Great Gatsby’ style.