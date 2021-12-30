Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck come on a date with their children

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they don’t keep their hands off each other during their last date in public

Kim Kardashian has proven to be the biggest fan of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are having an idyllic Christmas. The couple, who have been the great ‘power couple’ of the year – with permission from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly – are sharing as a family these days, and yesterday they were spotted along with her children, Max and Emme, leaving a Bel Air hotel restaurant in Los Angeles.

It was a rainy day, so in the photos in which we can see them they appear trying to take shelter quickly, a situation that is adorable and that fans have commented on the Instagram posts in which they appear.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck do not stop making plans these days and, specifically, Christmas at Jennifer’s house is being the most familiar (how lucky that they can get together, uh, a little surreal compared to what is happening here , uf, we better not get into that debate).

The posts that the singer is sharing are very funny. In one of the latter, a bunch of his cousins ​​appear trying to make waffles.

Look what kitchen it has, what a past.

The fact is that after returning in such an intense way, another question circulates on the Internet that is unleashing a very interesting debate for all fans of # Bennifer3.0: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck going to get engaged in 2022?

His followers think so, so we will continue to pay attention to this soap opera that only gets better as time goes by …

