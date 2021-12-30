Jennifer Garner, in tears, and the disconcerting images of Ben Affleck

Actress Jennifer Garner generated concern among fans after collapsing live during a meditation session on her social networks. The live began with her coach, Chealse, with a relaxed Jennifer, but, as the session progressed, the actress was showing uneasiness and ended it in tears.

The ex-wife of Ben Affleck, with whom he has three children in common, did not want to open up about what was on his mind at the time, surely a hard year due to the coronavirus. “I didn’t know I needed this so badly,” he pointed out. Internet users were curious and alarmed by the state in which the actress was. “What’s going on here? Clearly something’s going on” or “Take care,” they wrote.





For his part, Ben Affleck has also been talking about this weekend when some traditional images of him appear that could take anyone, but that if they are about a Hollywood star who also just broke up with his partner so far, Ana de Armas, they go around the world.

The actor was photographed walking into his home while carrying several awkwardly stacked packages, also sipping a drink and trying not to fall off his pants. He did not achieve this last goal and showed the intimate first inches of the rear in a picture that will remain to be remembered.

Affleck and Ana de Armas They put an end to their romance this past week. According to sources close to the couple, they separated due to the desire of the 32-year-old actress to have children in the future and the refusal of Affleck, who already has three with his ex-wife: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel 8.

“Ben is in no condition to start a new family,” said a close friend to Page Six. “Both he and Ana have three scheduled jobs. His family has been and will continue to be his focus, ”he added. According to the magazine PeopleIt has been the Spanish-Cuban actress who has decided to leave Affleck due to “a complicated relationship.”

Affleck and de Armas have lived a year of love

Affleck and de Armas met on the set of the thriller “Deep Water,” which was filmed in 2019 but whose release date was postponed until summer 2021. They were seen on a romantic getaway to Cuba in March 2020. before heading to Costa Rica and then Los Angeles just before the first Covid-19 lockdown began. Their relationship has lasted about a year.