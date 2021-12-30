Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt spend Christmas together; fans assure that there is reconciliation

The actors spent Christmas with great friends at a party that both organized on December 25

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got back together. The actors spent Christmas with great friends at a party that both organized on December 25. This was revealed by OK Magazine. As expected, the news caused a stir on social networks by the followers of both actors who dream of seeing it together again.

The aforementioned magazine assured that it would not be their first reunion, since they have shared together in other meetings held in recent months. In addition to celebrating Christmas Eve, there was a very special activity: tree trimming.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the most mediatic couple in the 2000s, they even got married, but the relationship ended in 2005 because the actor started an affair with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together

“In these events both Aniston and Pitt have a really good time, they are always very fun meetings,” says the publication, thus reiterating that the actors frequently get together to carry out some activity.

In the middle of the pandemic, both of them had a group conversation on the Zoom platform, along with other actors, where they shared the reading of a scene.

Fans dream of the reconciliation of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Pitt and Aniston, after a long time, were in contact again fifteen years later and each time they crossed paths they gave rise to rumors about a possible return as a couple.

It is mentioned that there may be reconciliation in the style of J Lo and Ben Affleck, who after 17 years are dating again.

