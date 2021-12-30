Jeff Grubb again assures that the development of Everwild is a complete disaster

Rare is undoubtedly living a comfortable time of glory with the continued and sustained success of Sea of ​​Thieves, which continues to bring together players and add content despite being more than two years since its premiere, but its next project, Everwild, may not be there. running the same fate, at least in its development. Announced almost two years ago and in development for 5 years, the artistically impressive new project from the British studio appears to be in less than optimal condition.

Although a little over two months ago, Matt Booty himself explained to us above what the rumors that there had been a restart in the development of Everwild meant, doubts remain on the table. Two creative directors – that we know of – have since abandoned the project and according to Jeff Grubb it appears that the development is literally still “a disaster.” This is what he has commented on in the last podcast of The Xbox Era, in which he has participated.

They don’t know what to do with Everwild

In addition to saying that it is still a disaster, they have not managed to channel it either, because according to Grubb, they are still not clear about what the game will consist of to be able to define it correctly and take a final development path. Of course, he affirms again that this internal reboot of his creation is a total reality, something that Booty practically confirmed in his interview as well, saying that “they are just making sure to create something very special.”

Of course, for our part, we do not doubt the good work of Rare and that especially in these times of pandemic, any development has been greatly affected, especially if it is in these design phases where there are still gaps to be defined and it is difficult to put agree without a more personal work rhythm. It remains to be seen if at the next E3, at least, we see it again and this time yes, with the concept well clarified, because aesthetically it is impressive.