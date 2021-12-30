Javier Aguirre affirms that in Europe MLS is better known than Liga MX

Editorial Mediotiempo

After being questioned about the relevance of the MX League in other latitudes of the world, the coach of Striped, Javier Aguirre, after passing through Europe and Asia, was forceful in ensuring that the MLS it is more followed.

“After 12 seasons in Spain I would sadly tell you that we don’t promote ourselves well, nobody watches Mexican soccerThere are platforms and there is history, soccer people do, but the average fan, he doesn’t see it, ”he told TUDN.

“The MLS, easier being there, living there, watching an MLS game, in Egypt and in Paris or Libertadores Cup, Brazil or Argentina and Mexico each week there was a summary, not from Mexico Concacaf ”.

The Basque gave the example of Miguel Herrera when there were rumors that he was nominated to direct the Betis before the arrival of Manuel Pellegrini and how they knew him in Spain despite being one of the best DT’s in Mexico.

“They don’t know us. I remember in El Chiringuito the name of Miguel Herrera for Betis, one of the tertulianos threw the name of Miguel Herrera, one of the best mexican coaches history, who made a great World Cup and has won many things in Mexico, the famous ‘Piojo’, Miguel Herrera and they tell you ‘I don’t know who it is’. We are doing something wrong, “he added.