ITunes ranking in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, December 29

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

Four. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

5. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

6. Sonic: The Movie

Sonic, the cheeky blue hedgehog based on the famous Sega video game series, will experience adventures and misadventures when he meets his human friend and policeman, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom will join forces to try to stop the plans of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who tries to trap Sonic in order to use his immense powers to take over the world.

7. Living is beautiful!

It is the Christmas vigil in Bedford falls, NY and George Bailey is planning suicide. But an angel is sent to stop him in his attempt. He will teach George the wonderful things of his youth, how he saved his brother’s life and that of others who, thanks to having met George, are happy. Thus, our friend will discover that … Life is truly a wonderful treasure that we must enjoy!

8. Spider-man 3

Third installment of the adventures of young Peter Parker (Maguire). It seems that Parker has finally struck a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But, suddenly, his costume changes, turning black and increasing his powers; Peter is also transformed, bringing out the darkest and most vengeful side of his personality. Under the influence of this new suit, Peter stops protecting the people who really love and care about him. In these circumstances, he has no choice but to choose between basking in the tantalizing power of the new suit or remaining the compassionate hero from before. Meanwhile, two fearsome enemies, Venom and the Sandman, will use their powers to quench their thirst for revenge.

9. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

10. CODA

Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a family of the deaf. At 17, he works in the morning with his parents and brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before going to class, trying to keep his fishing business afloat. Eager to find new hobbies, Ruby decides to try her luck in her high school choir, where she discovers not only a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction for the person with whom she performs duets. Her enthusiastic teacher (Eugenio Derbez) sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to have to make a decision regarding her future: either her studies, or his family.

