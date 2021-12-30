Isaac Brizuela has no doubts

For Isaac Brizuela it is clear that in the 2022 the Club Guadalajara He is obliged to leave behind the last failures that have meant not entering the League or fighting for a title, for that reason he dared to predict that from the Closing Tournament They go with everything in search of getting the star number 13 in the shield of the Guadalajara team, because the last time they were crowned was in the 2017 with Matías Almeyda.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

Rabbit” admitted that for the fans already It is not very easy to believe in everything that the footballers of the Sacred Herd say, However, on a personal level, he considers that he will do everything in his power to offer good matches that contribute to the collective objectives of the team that will try to add one more championship, but always focused on the fact that the first step is to access the Fiesta Grande.

“It has been a very good year. Obviously I would like to have more championships. I’m sure next year is going to be much better. I know that it can be difficult for the fans to understand this, but I am going to deliver everything in each game. Health to my family and my colleagues. We want to do important things. We’re going for the championship. I want to be a leader and an example for my colleagues ”, Brizuela explained in an interview for the newspaper Récord.

Brizuela stands out playing in other positions

Although the natural position of the “Cone” is like a right wing, in some games Marcelo Leaño placed him as a winger, which has not been a problem for the 31-year-old footballer, who has been one of the most committed to Guadalajara since he arrived at the club both on and off the field.

“I consider that being in various positions made me a much more complete player, getting to know more parts of the field of play, positioning myself better in the defensive zone, that helped me a lot because it gives you another perspective ”, Indian Brizuela, who could continue playing in the defensive zone due to the lack of reinforcements.