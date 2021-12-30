“If you test positive in a self-test, assume it is covid”

Ignacio Rosell, specialist in Preventive medicine, has used its social networks to send a message to the entire population and alert about possible results positive in the covid self-tests. “If you test positive for Covid-19 antigens, don’t wait for a subsequent PCR or confirmation test to isolate yourself,” he wrote.

In addition, the doctor pointed out that the first step after the positive is to “notify your close contacts” and stressed that “you have to assume that you are positive, even without a PCR”. A message that has opened the debate on Twitter about what is more correct and appropriate to do in such a situation.

PLEASE: if you test positive on a #autotest antigens # COVID19, DO NOT WAIT for a subsequent PCR / confirmation test to ISOLATE yourself and warn your close contacts. ASSUME YOU ARE POSITIVE, even without PCR. Now it is essential that EVERYONE take care of EVERYONE. Thank you‼ ️ – Ignacio Rosell (@nachorosell) December 19, 2021



Positive in covid autotest: “Warn your close ones”

Although many of the comments on Rosell’s recommendation were linked to the fact that the main problem is the processing of sick leave, the physician assured that “many cases occur in people without work activity, that is why it must be insisted.” And he added that “hopefully an agile system of self-processing of short sick leave is ever possible.”

For her part, one user reported that “at the health center she had five cases in front of her antigen queue, begging for proof to present at work”. “It is impossible to be responsible if the price is to risk your job,” he concluded.

However, many health workers shared Rosell’s opinion stating “That this is the first of a pandemic, like covering your nose and mouth with the mask and confining yourself if you’ve been in close contact with a positive. ”