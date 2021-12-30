‘If it wasn’t Europe or Chivas, it wasn’t either’

Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado was announced as a new signing of the Chivas, despite having only a few days in the institution, the former Cruz Azul player is already giving something to talk about. In an interview with TUDN, Alvarado confirmed that he told his representative that if he did not receive an offer of Europe or Chivas I would not change teams this season.

“At some point and I told my colleagues and my wife here, I also told my representative that if it wasn’t Europe or Chivas in Mexico, I would not like to go to another team. I said that not long ago and look, today we are here with Chivas“acknowledged the national team.

He also confessed that Alexis vega I constantly asked him to sign up for him Flock and he affirmed that playing with Mexican cigars motivated him to accept with the rojiblancos. “Vega always told me ‘come over here, come over here’ obviously whoever they are mexican cigars Also, I really liked the idea and being able to share more with the colleagues that we have been in Selection“added the Louse.

Roberto Alvarado He confessed that he would like Alexis vega will stay in Chivas, since since they were in Necaxa and Toluca respectively, the new soccer player of Chivas He asked him to one day play together. “I don’t know how his situation is, but now that I’m here I would like him to stay,” he said.

