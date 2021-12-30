Ibai Llanos’ interest in Clash Royale: Will he want to enter with KOI?

Ibai Llanos is like Midas, the King of Phrygia who turned everything he touched into gold. Obviously, in a metaphorical way, as Ibai is an expert in trending everything he plays or reacts to live.

In the last weeks, Ibai has been vitiating a lot Clash Royale and has been broadcasting it on his Twitch channel, with a narrative that we all wanted to see: see if he achieved his goal of achieving the Noble Giant, nickname that he himself has coined in recent times.

Yes, I admit it, I am the noble giant. pic.twitter.com/FmCxcpo2zU – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) December 28, 2021

The truth is that Ibai, on the way to his goal of achieving the letter, he had a really good time, emitting a total of 25 hours in recent weeks, with averages of 82,000 people and peaks of 180,000, gaining 2,200 followers per hour.

And, in the Rewind 2021, Ibai appeared as the Noble Giant, although he did not settle for that one scene; But beyond that, he has also had the help of Beniju, Team Queso and an expert in Clash Royale.

ugu pic.twitter.com/VAy5fGdhx8 – KOI Out Of Context (@KOI_OOC) December 28, 2021

All this makes us think that, perhaps, Ibai Llanos has a strategy with Clash Royale in mind for KOI, his esports organization that he founded in mid-December with Gerard Piqué.

Clash Royale is the quintessential mobile esport, and despite the fact that its sweet moment has passed, so to speak, it is still a world-renowned game who can have audiences like the ones Ibai has had playing it.





On the other hand, KOI would enter the mobile market with an esports team in this category to later try other games such as Wild Rift or TFT. And, in addition, there would be a lot of creators interested in being part of KOI in their Clash Royale section.

For now KOI will operate in League of Legends and VALORANT, two games from Riot Games, but perhaps Ibai is encouraged to take his organization further and invest in Clash Royale. Something that, without a doubt, would suddenly resurrect the national gaming scene.