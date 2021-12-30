Hyundai closes internal combustion engine development center

Hyundai announced the closure of the combustion engine development center in South Korea, to focus all its efforts on new electrical systems.

The commitment of brands to offer only electric models in the future it is gaining momentum. A clear example is Hyundai, who announced that it will close its combustion engine development department in Namyang, South Korea, to focus on new zero-emission systems.

According to the newspaper The Korea Economic Daily, Hyundai will not dismantle said department, but will adapt the facilities to develop new electric motors, as well as a design center and battery development.

The objective is clear: sell more than 1.7 million electric models globally by 2026. Thus, stop marketing internal combustion engine vehicles in Europe by 2035.

The context

Now, the R&D center will also focus on the development of raw materials for batteries and semiconductors. Because it will contribute to growth in global markets of the electric and autonomous models.

In fact, the brand wants its R&D center Count on project management and product integration development teams, as it will allow you to accelerate the production of products new electric models of their signatures.

It should be remembered that the Namyang Research Center in South Korea, opened in 1983, when Chung Ju-Yung the founder of Hyundai and grandfather of the current president of the brand, Chung Euisun, decided to develop his own engines.

This is how the Hyundai’s first own engine in 1991, known as ‘Alpha’. After this, others arrived like the ‘Beta’ or the ‘Theta’, which allowed the brand to grow and become a world reference.

Regarding the issue, Park Chung-kook, the newly appointed R&D chief, said “the immediate task is to develop innovative vehicles that can dominate the future market. This reorganization will be an important starting point for the change that is coming in the new year ”.

Sandy García Tarazona. Source: The Korea Economic Daily



