Hugo Sánchez spoke of the death of his son: ‘You hope to die before’

Sportingly, he is the greatest Mexican footballer in history, but not all the fame, fortune and recognition freed him Hugo Sanchez of experiencing one of the greatest pains anyone can experience: the death of his son, a subject rarely touched by him, although with his ESPN partner, Roberto Gómez Junco, he opened up a bit.

Interviewed for the analyst’s YouTube channel, the Pentapichichi remembered Hugo Sánchez Portugal, who died in 2014 estranged from his father due to personal differences, this after they shared professionally in the 2004 Pumas Bichampion.

“These are things that happen, sadly it happened and you never expect it. You hope to leave before your children, it would be the law of lifeBut that’s how it came about and you have to learn to live with that pain. I have learned, but what I experienced with my son and what happened with other relatives like my father is not forgotten. Speaking of males, to use the word, I lost the top and bottom in my family, “Sánchez Márquez recalled.

What did Hugo Sánchez Portugal die of?

At just 30 years old, the heir to the Pentapichichi died on November 8, 2014 in his apartment in Mexico City. According to expert investigations, cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning.

As a tribute, the Olympic Stadium of the Deportivo Plan Sexenal, located in the Miguel Hidalgo Delegation, where he worked as Sports Director, bears the name “Hugo Sánchez Portugal”.

Sadly, the former Mexican Real Madrid striker also had to deal with the death of one of his sisters, Hilda, in 2015, and the passing of his father, Héctor, in 2017.