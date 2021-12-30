How to connect to a Wi-Fi network from an Android mobile or iPhone without having to enter the password manually

Surely on some occasion you have gone to a friend or relative’s house and have connected to their Wi-Fi network. A process that Until not long ago, it was necessary to enter all the data by hand And that for a while now we can avoid just using the camera of our mobile.

Adding all the data by hand includes the string of numbers and letters that make up the Wi-Fi key. A real nuisance that can be avoided regardless of whether you use iOS or Android. For that we are going to take advantage of the QR code reader that incorporates the camera app of our mobile.

Without adding password

Connect from Android

To facilitate the process, today’s routers include a series of data in the base. Name of the Wi-Fi network or networks that provide, access code and how to complement a QR code that is the one that serves your purpose. A way that makes it easy to access the router’s Wi-Fi network.

The process is as simple as focus with the camera the QR code of the network to which we want to connect. A process that you can carry out both from an iPhone and from an Android phone whose camera can read QR codes.

Once the code is detected You will see a notification on the screen advising you that a Wi-Fi network has been detected. You just have to click on the message so that the phone connects instantly and without having to enter the corresponding password.

Access from an iPhone

The phone will be in charge of adding the network and its access code, which also will be stored so that it connects automatically every time we are near the Wi-Fi network appointment.

The only downside can be if the SSID has been changed from the network and no longer responds to the same name, in which case the QR code is no longer useful. To facilitate the connection with this method, a new QR code must be created with the SSID of the network, the type of encryption that the network has and the corresponding password.

Also in the case of using an iPhone, you can always use the method share network offered by iOS. A process that starts when you try to access a Wi-Fi network and when dialing the password on nearby devices connected to that network, a pop-up window appears indicating that another device wants to connect, offering a button to share the password.