How much Angelina Jolie charged for her role in Maleficent

The one of Maleficent is one of the most important and successful roles in the career of Angelina Jolie. For interpreting it twice collected a real fortune and then we will tell you everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

Maleficent: the millions of dollars Angelina Jolie made with the 2 Disney movies

In 2014, Disney surprised the world with the release of a movie that told another version of the famous story of Sleeping Beauty. Is about Maleficent and the result was a total success, since the film grossed more than $ 750 million worldwide.

Part of this phenomenon is due to the presence of Angelina Jolie in the cast. In this regard, it must be said that the ex-partner of Brad Pitt is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry since her simple participation in a movie is guarantee of success at the box office.

Although it is not exactly known how much Jolie charged for her work on Maleficent, the 46-year-old American is known to have a current cachet that ranges between 15 and 20 million dollars per film.

Considering that she starred in the two installments of Maleficent (the second, Owner of Evil, premiered in 2019), it could be stated that in total the daughter of Jon voight was made with a fortune of at least 30 million dollars.

Angelina Jolie and her opinion about Maleficent’s message

In addition to the strictly economic, the participation of the actress from Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Y Mr and Mrs smith In these new Disney films, she responds to the interest she felt for the story and for the perspective with which the legend of Sleeping Beauty is revisited.

In various interviews, the Oscar winner She came out about it and talked about how women and female characters are taken as bad or villainous when it comes to simply strong personalities.

In line with this, he implied that the independence of a woman many times it is taken as a threat by the rest of society. According to her, Maleficent is a character with great courage and courage to whom things happened that explain her particular behavior.

It could be said that Angelina Jolie found in Maleficent a case that perfectly represents the situation of women today.

What do you think? Do you think that in the future a third installment of this story of Disney?