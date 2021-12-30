How do I know if my basil is edible?

The basil It is a plant that is used as a home remedy and as an ingredient in some foods to enhance the smell and taste. This plant it is rich in essential oils that give it its characteristic smell.

Within herbal medicine, basil is used as digestive remedyIt is also usually effective to help slow digestion, halitosis, nervousness and altitude sickness.

Read more: How to prepare basil tea for the kidneys?

However, despite being of natural origin, there are some times basil is not considered edible, as in the following cases.

It should be ensured that it is broad-leaved basil and that it is marketed for edible purposes.

It is recommended to avoid the use of garden basil for infusions or food, although no adverse effects are observed if garden basil is occasionally consumed, although it is not recommended.

The size and shape of the leaves are often not the best indication that a basil can be consumable or not, since according to the growing conditions they can change the composition of the essential oil and other phytochemicals of the plant.

Basil plants selected for edibility were previously selected and analyzed for the absence of toxic compounds.

It is noteworthy to report that when basil essential oil is consumed in high doses, its narcotic and narcotic properties are unleashed, this intoxication is rare, but adults and children with low weight are more susceptible.

Read more: How do you take basil for stomach pain?