Home Economics, the sitcom that Amazon Prime Video is betting on to start 2022

Family relationships were always a great sustenance for screenwriters and directors when it came to imagining and producing sitcoms. Just think about Married with Children -where it was adapted Married with kids-, the most recent Modern family Y Black-ish or the stainless queen of the genre in animated series format, The Simpsons.

But in the age of streaming and of the series of great production, the familiar comedies lost ground. And, in that framework, the appearance of Home Economics on American broadcast television (on the ABC channel) it was seen as a rare novelty.

Is siblings story starring Topher Grace (the Eric Forman of That ’70s Show) garnered good reviews and has been on the air for two seasons: the first of seven episodes; the second already had nine and returns on January 5, 2022.



Home Economics, the sitcom about siblings in their 30s.

But a few days before, more precisely the first day of the new year, Home Economics can be seen in Argentina from the hand of Amazon Prime Video. The platform bets on this situation comedy created by Michael Colton and John Aboud, a pair of scriptwriters from The Penguins of Madagascar.

The Hayworths, a family with very diverse realities

Home Economics focuses on the Hayworth family, with three brothers over thirty with very different personalities and income, who try to build a good relationship and stay together despite their differences.

Based on Colton’s own life, the sitcom takes place in San Francisco And it comes at an opportune moment when class and income inequality in the United States is on the agenda in almost every media outlet.



Home Economics, a look without complacency and a lot of humor about family ties.

The main protagonist is Tom (Topher Grace), the middle class Hayworth who is married to Marina (the Mexican Karla Souza, from How to get away with murder) and is going through a time of controlled chaos with her three children.

Tom is a novelist whose last book sold five copies at most. Marina is a former lawyer who is always with a glass of wine in hand. The economic situation is not the best, at least by the parameters of an American fiction. Tom’s recurring complaint is that he is almost 40 years old and he spends his time “clipping grocery coupons”.

The Hayworth who barely survives – always in American terms – is Sarah (Caitlin McGee), an unemployed child therapist, struggling to make ends meet. His wife, Denise (Sasheer Zamata), is a teacher, and they live in a small apartment with several children, but in a nice area of ​​San Francisco.



Sarah Hayworth (Caitlin McGee) and her partner, Denise, are struggling to make ends meet.

Last is Connor (Jimmy tatro), the youngest of the Hayworths, who works in finance. Your marriage is falling apart and He is the billionaire of the family: he belongs to the 1% of the population that concentrates all the wealth in the world.

For this reason, the quarantine is hardly over (the only mention of the pandemic is in the pilot episode), he moves with his daughter Gretchen (Shiloh Bearman) to the mansion where he lived Matt Damon, a fact that he insists on reminding everyone.

Grace’s return



Home Economics marks the return of Topher Grace to television after that sitcom set in the 70s where Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis emerged. The actor who also played supremacist leader David Duke in KKKlan Infiltrator and the villain Venom in Spider-man 3 is executive producer of Home Economics.



Topher Grace is Tom Hayworth, a writer in decline married to Marina (Karla Souza).

Grace spoke of that double role in the series and the chemistry that was generated with his brothers and his fictional wife. “At first, I thought: ‘It’s a great way to get into a story about a family. It is very diverse ‘. But the truth is, you don’t know until that first day on set. And he was nervous. But, by the end of the second day, I was already feeling confident. You realize when the click happens ”, he told the magazine GQ.

And he added, remembering the cast of That ’70s Show: “It already happened to me from being in a dream team. What are the chances of it happening again? But it happened. With this group, every day you have fun”Topher added.

For his part, Souza spoke of the spirit that the series aims to promote. “In this family, when they see each other face to face and talk about their things and their stories is when they really say: ‘Ah, you are not happy where you are either? And neither do you? Oh, then let’s hug, we’re all screwed ‘“he told the agency EFE.



That ’70s Show was a hit in the late’ 90s and mid-2000s.

“It is the dynamics of the family: until you see yourself and talk about it, you continue with the wrong ideas about what the other is experiencing,” closed the Mexican actress.