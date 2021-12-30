his 10 best songs, according to Futuro

When Jeff Lynne joined Roy Wood’s British band The Move in 1970, it was on the condition that the group mix their basic rock moves with classical music, in a nod to “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. After recording two final albums with The Move, Lynne and Wood formed the Electric Light Orchestra, making Lynne’s dream of combining classical instruments (cello, violin, French horn, oboe, etc.) with rock ‘n’ roll riffs come true.

The band’s debut in 1971 is a clumsy attempt to establish themselves with this new hybrid. On his fourth album, Wood was long gone and Lynne turned the ELO away from classical pretensions (a long version of Chuck Berry’s “Roll Over Beethoven”, originals like “10538 Overture”) and into string-assisted rock songs. with great pop riffs. The ones chosen on our ELO Top 10 Songs list come from the five-year period in the mid-to-late 1970s, when they were one of the most trusted bands on the planet.

Celebrating the 74th birthday of the great Jeff Lynne, on rock radio we replay the 10 best songs by Electric Liht Orchestra.

Mr. Blue Sky

The «Mr. Beatles-style “Blue Sky” has grown in stature over the years, with artists as diverse as rapper Common and indie-rock singer Mayer Hawthorne incorporating it into their songs. The original single reached No. 35, but its place in the two Out of the Blue LPs is critical: it is the final part of the “Concert for a Rainy Day Suite” on side three. Plus, it’s one of the best uses of the vocoder in a 70s song.

Evil woman

The huge success of the ELO is the moment in which the band transformed from somewhat stifled artistic rockers into a more playful (and much more funk) group. The Top 10 “Evil Woman” includes the usual mix of old school string band and new school keyboards, but this time they’re backing up a funky dancefloor beat that takes the song to pop glory.

Turn to stone

The opening track and first single from the band’s “Out of the Blue” double album work, like all the cuts chosen in this Electric Light Orchestra track, comes with a Godzilla-sized hook that stomps all over his shoulder. He passed. The little symphony of strings that makes its way through the backing vocals is an extra blast of awesome.

Do ya

“Do Ya” was the only single on The Move’s charts in the United States (it stalled at No. 93 in 1971). Five years later, Jeff Lynne reviewed his song with the ELO, this time making it to the Top 20. Unlike many of the tracks on our Electric Light Orchestra Top 10 Songs list, “Do Ya” keeps the classical elements to a minimum. . The song, one of the band’s hardest cuts, features one of the best rock guitar riffs of all time.

Can’t Get It Out of My Head

The band’s first Top 10 single and the first moment of greatness. After three classically inspired orchestral rock albums, Lynne loosened the reins a bit and let the ELO drift into more modern melodic territory. Parts of “Eldorado” still follow some of the rigid rules of the past: it is almost mandatory, since it is a concept album. But this beautiful ballad stands out.

Livin ‘Thing

The first single from ELO’s sixth album did not reach the Top 10 (it stopped at 13), but it is one of the group’s most popular songs. It also features a bit of everything that made them great: a string solo opening, soulful choruses, synth waves occasionally crashing into the chorus, and a gigantic hook. The legacy of “Livin ‘Thing” was sealed when it was used during the final scene of the 1997 film “Boogie Nights,” when Mark Wahlberg’s porn star pulls out his monstrous (prosthetic) penis. We’re not sure if this is what Jeff Lynne had in mind when he wrote the song, but it’s a perfect timing nonetheless.

Telephone Line

Jeff Lynne has written some fabulous hooks over the years, but this is one of the best of all time. “Telephone Line” was the last single from “A New World Record,” but it was the only one to reach the Top 10. A futuristic-sounding song with a classic melody.

Sweet Talkin ‘Woman

The fourth single from the band’s double album Out of the Blue features the biggest pop explosion on the LP. “Sweet Talkin ‘Woman” is all strings, synths, guitars, and call-and-response choruses before slipping effortlessly into that one-of-a-kind chorus. It is also one of the best group performances of the ELO.

Strange Magic

One of the ELO’s best ballads is not only a highlight of the band’s first Top 10 album, it also marked a turning point in their career. After trying out a couple of commercial pop songs on the previous LP (1974’s “Eldorado”), the group jumped to more radio-friendly tracks on “Face the Music.” This is one of the best.

Don’t bring me down

The closing track of ELO’s eighth album is their highest-rated single in the US (it peaked at number 4). Powered by a running drum loop, “Don’t Bring Me Down” was the group’s last classic cut. The following year they recorded the Xanadu soundtrack with Olivia Newton-John; In 1981, they made the somewhat sleepy concept album “Time.”



