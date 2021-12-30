Hilal Altınbilek, then and now: this is how the actress from Bitter Land looked a few years ago | Züleyha | Turkish soap operas | FAME

Hilal Altınbilek has won the hearts of thousands thanks to his starring role in “Bitter land”. At only 30 years old, she is considered one of the best actresses in Turkey; others, of being one of the most beautiful women in her country. The interpreter has not been immune to malicious criticism on social networks; especially because of his physical appearance in the past.

The protagonist of “Züleyha“ He has not denied the aesthetic changes that have been made in recent years. In fact, the actress responded to people who criticized her for the images of her from years ago. “I have a cosmetic nose and teeth. The image they compare me to is from 10 years ago. Aesthetics make a big difference because my procedures are right in the middle of my face. “the actress noted.

THIS IS WHAT HILAL ALTINBILEK LOOKED A FEW YEARS AGO

The photographs of Hilal Altınbilek they were posted on the Internet and were filled with comments almost immediately. Some compared her to Adriana Lima, the Brazilian supermodel, known for having been one of the Victoria’s Secret angels; Others pointed out that it was something aesthetic, and that he had those facial features due to his weight gain.

A few years ago, Hilal Altınbilek sported a less defined face, a broad nose and a different hair color (Photo: Haberler Ankara / Twitter)

As can be seen in the image, the Turkish actress had a less defined face, a broad nose and a different hair color. Nor did she have the full lips that she looks today. But, taking into account that, according to the actress herself, they are snapshots of ten years ago, it is clear that the physique was going to change, especially since she was barely 20 years old at the time.

The truth is that Hilal Altınbilek has an unusual beauty and that makes her take all the praise in the countries where her image has reached with the soap opera “Tierra amarga”. The Turkish actress is a true revolution and garners praise from all sides, especially on social media.

In this image of Hilal Altınbilek you can see the physical change she has had in recent years (Photo: Haberler Ankara / Twitter | Hilal Altınbilek / Instagram)

HILAL ALTINBILEK, LA ANGELINA JOLIE TURCA

Although he is 16 years younger than Angelina Jolie, The Turkish actress has a face similar to that of the American, with eyes of an intense green color, with rounded features that highlight her cheekbones and with immaculate skin. Hilal Altınbilek’s father is one of the first people who compared her to the Hollywood star and that is confirmed more than ever with the photos she posts on her Instagram account.

THE CHANGE OF ALTINBILEK HILAL AFTER “TIERRA AMARGA”

In an interview with Șamdan Plus magazine, the actress spoke about her evolution in “Bitter Land” and what it means for her to have made a long-lived fiction like this. “Bir Zamanlar Çukurova is in its fourth season and it is also a long journey for me. In such an enduring series, both the story and the characters unfold and transform. Like life “Altınbilek said.

“Events take you to places you never expected. It’s a lot of fun for me to play this change and transformation. I look at Züleyha in the first episode and say, ‘How much have you grown? How mature are you? ‘”added.

