Here are the PS Plus games for January 2022

A few weeks ago the possible lineup of games of Playstation plus by January of the following year, and I hope you were satisfied with that selection as it turned out to be true in the end. Like every last Wednesday of the month, Sony has revealed the official titles that will soon arrive at the service and here you can meet them.

In the case of PS5 we have Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5, while the players of PS4 will receive Persona 5 Strikers. I mean actually all of these games are downloadable on both consoles, so as such we don’t have an exclusive title from PS5 in january.

You can download each of them from January 4, 2022, same day as the December lineup PS Plus will also leave the PS Store, so we suggest you download them before that date or at least add them to your library.

Editor’s note: I think I speak for many when I say that Persona 5 Strikers is definitely the title that many of us will be playing in January. It’s a bit disappointing that we don’t have a native PS5 game, but the truth is that this lineup could have been a lot worse.

Via: PlayStation