haze causes carom between cars and trailers

Mexico state.- The presence of fog, accompanied by speeding, this morning would have been the main factor that caused two serious caroms between cars and trailers in the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense.

The first road accident occurred before six o’clock at kilometer 18 of the Mexiquense Exterior Circuit, where two trailers would have lost control due to speeding and the high presence of fog.

In the area, one of the units, colored blue, was lying on the side of the asphalt on the area with grasslands and the wheels on the right side on the road, while the second unit came completely off the median.

As part of said accident, three victims were registered, among them a woman of approximately 50 years of age who was reported as serious and a helicopter support was requested to transfer her to a hospital in Mexico City.

The second vehicular crash It was hours later between four private cars, where according to a video broadcast on networks, one of the cars was seriously affected, both in the front and rear where considerable damage is seen in both defenses.

East car crash was registered in the early morning at kilometer 17 + 500 of the Mexiquense Exterior Circuit, in the direction of Querétaro, in the municipality of Jaltenco. There are no fatalities.

Fog, crashes in the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense

The fog also caused a tragic vehicle accident yesterday with a collision between five cars and three trailers in the kilometer 17 + 500 of the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense, in the limits of Nextlalpan and Jaltenco, in the direction of Ecatepec and in the descent connection with Zumpango.

The crash began with the loss of control of a trailer with tons of chicken overturned on the asphalt of the circulation, breaking the retaining wall and with all its merchandise on the ground; There were no fatalities either, only polycolumines. Photos of said carambola:

