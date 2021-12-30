Has Marvel signed George Clooney?

MADRID, Dec. 30 (CulturaOcio) –

The Marvel Universe will continue its unstoppable expansion over the next year both in theaters and on Disney +, through his series. And precisely for one of them the House of Ideas would have contacted neither more nor less than with George Clooney.

As reported by Comicbook.com, the studio would want Clooney as director of Moon knight, the series in which Oscar Isaac will play Marc Spector and his alter ego, the Moon Knight.

Marco Torresin, assistant art director, who previously worked with Clooney on television Trap 22 of Hulu where the interpreter acted and directed, he discovered when visiting last Wednesday the official website of the Marvel hero, who appeared as the director of the project.

For the moment, Moon knight confirmed the presence behind the cameras to Mohamed Diab as the person in charge of four episodes while, Justin benson Y Aaron moorhead will be those who direct two others, which means that there is very little room for maneuver for the Oscar-winning director of Good night and good luck get behind the scenes in marvelita fiction.

However, if so, his participation in fiction would mean the return of Clooney to the world of superheroes since, as fans will remember, was the protagonist of Batman and Robin, the maligned film directed by Joel Schumacher in 1998.

The series of The Moon Knight will also have the presence of Ethan hawke as one of the main characters yet to be confirmed, although, rumors suggest that it will be the Sun King, or Jack Russell the Werewolf. Also, French actor Gaspard Uliel will be Anton Mogart, one of the character’s classic villains in the staples.

Still no release date, it is expected that the Moon Knight series arrives in late 2022 or even 2023. Before other Marvel series will arrive like She-Hulk