Harry Melling will be Edgar Allan Poe in the Netflix film, with Christian Bale

Harry melling will be the iconic writer of horror and thrillers, Edgar Allan Poe, in the new film that he prepares Netflix, which will be directed by Scott cooper and that it will also have Christian bale in the lead.

The director returns to filming with the actor – who recently culminated in the filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, where he will play the villain Gorr the butcher of the gods- with whom he has already worked in films such as “The law of the strongest” (2013) and “Hostiles: American Violence” (2017). And this time they will incorporate Melling, as revealed by the specialized media Deadline.

Christian Bale to Play Detective Augustus Landor in the Film



Let us remember that in addition to his popular character as Dudley dursley in the “Harry Potter” franchise, he already harvests recognized works for the streaming platform of the stature of “Lady’s Gambit”, “The old guard” Y “The devil at all hours”.

“The Pale Blue Eye” by Louis Bayard



The imminent film is titled “The Pale Blue Eye”, since he will adapt his homonymous novel from Louis Bayard. It will deal with some crimes that occurred in 1830 at the Military Academy, which the detective tries to solve Augustus landor (Bale), and for those who will require the help of a young Allan Poe.

Produced by Cross creek, company in charge of the Oscar nominee “The Chicago 7 Trial”; They also produce Christian Bale himself together with John Lesher and Tyler Thompson. TO.

For his part, Bale is preparing other projects on screen. He will star in the director’s new project David O. Russell, with whom he starred in “El fighter” (2010) and “American scandal” (2013), which until now is titled as “Canterbury Glass”, and where he will share a cast with level figures such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon, and John David Washington.