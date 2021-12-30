Happier Than Ever: Billie Eilish revealed which artists are joining her tour, will they come to Mexico? | Music

After a long time, we will finally see the singer in a live show

Since Billie Eilish premiered his album “Happier Than Ever“He has not stopped with surprises for his fans. First he announced that in September he will launch a documentary film for Disney + in which he will include a concert of the 16 songs from his album with the Los Angeles Philharmonic; now we have more details about his world tour.

The singer shows the emotion of finally performing live, something that, as she explained with Jimmy Fallon, she wants so much that when she sleeps she has dreamed of being on stage in front of her audience, giving a show.

Now, through her social networks, Bille Eilish announced the artists who will accompany her throughout her world tour: Willow, Arlo Parks, Girl in Red, Jessie Reyez, Jungle and Duckwrth, who will take the stage with the 19-year-old artist.

Will Billie Eilish come to Mexico on her world tour?

Many fans have longed to be able to experience a Billie Eilish solo concert, since she performed at Corona Capital 2019 in Mexico City and even more after she had to cancel her 2021 performance.

Unfortunately, so far the “My Future” singer has not confirmed a concert in Mexico as part of her “Happier Than Ever” tour. So far it will only be presented in the United States and Europe, which corresponds to the areas with the greatest progress in terms of vaccination.

Its last confirmed date is July 2, 2022 in Zurich, so if the pandemic situation improves in Mexico and the pace we are taking is reversed, it could continue on the list.