Hacker Says He Has Jennifer Lawrence Sex Tape | THE PRESS

The user who leaked the photographs in which Jennifer Lawrence appears naked announced that he has more material that compromises the privacy of the Oscar winner.

In the same 4chan forum, the hacker claimed that has a sex tape of the star of The Hunger Games and indicated that he will share it if he receives some “financial donations” in a Paypal account.

“I have the video of Jennifer Lawrence doing an oral. Donations in this paypal ”, wrote the user, as recorded by The Mirror.

This hacker is responsible for the massive leak of photos and intimate videos of more than 100 Hollywood stars, most of them women.

After the scandal broke, a spokesperson for the 24-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter that “this is a flagrant violation of privacy.”

“The authorities have contacted and will prosecute anyone who posts the stolen photos of Jennifer Lawrence,” he said.

Even before this leak, the most infamous photos of Jennifer Lawrence known were those granted to Esquire magazine in 2010.

Other stars who also spoke out were Kate Upton, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Becca Tobin, while Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande denied the authenticity of the photos that compromise them.

In the afternoon, through a statement, the FBI announced that “they are aware of the allegations related to computer intrusions and the digital release of this material that involves high-profile people.”

“We are following this issue. Any additional comments would be inappropriate at this time, ”the agency said.

