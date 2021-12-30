Government of AMLO invites you to have a healthy diet

Mexico City.- The federal government launched a new campaign called, “Healthy nutrition” to raise awareness of the harm that junk food does compared to natural foods.

To do this, the government decided to do it in a fun way since it put junk food against fruits as an example of the damage that sugars can cause in sports performance.

The video was shared by the spokesman for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Jesus Ramirez Cuevas who in his publication took the opportunity to make an invitation and review the labeling of the products.

“We share this message that is part of the # Healthy Food campaign. Remember to check the labeling and avoid excesses. Eat balanced, natural foods rather than processed, drink water with fruit, exercise and enjoy being healthy”the spokesperson wrote.

In the video of just over a minute, he shows how some everyday consumer products, such as fruits and vegetables, stand out from junk food.

Well, although the donut, the cupcake and the soda fight to win the race, there is little they can do because they fall into their own trap of “excess sugar “.

As expected, the great race was won by the strength of healthy food. while products with excess carbohydrates lagged behind.

The video also makes a recommendation to eat healthy, drink water and avoid excesses and exercise to stay healthy.