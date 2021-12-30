George Clooney will not appear in Turkish Airlines ads

The Turkish airline Turkish airlines has flatly denied that the famous American actor George Clooney go to star in the futures advertisements and advertising campaigns of the airline, after the foreign press published information suggesting a possible agreement between the Hollywood star and the company.

In statements to the media, İlker Aycı, president of the Turkish state airline, assured that at no time had there been any attempt by the company to contact Clooney. “I personally admire him, but we have not done absolutely no attempt that it appeared in an advertisement, ”Aycı said.

“Like Turkish Airlines, we are an award-winning airline with agreements with many top advertising stars or with familiar faces from all over the world “, added the president of the airline, qualifying however that in no case would they consider paying the astronomical figures of which the actor has spoken, who considered that they set “a bad example.”

Clooney turned down a $ 35 million offer for an ad

Aycı was referring to the information published by the British press, after recently, in an interview with the newspaper The Guardian, Clooney claimed to have received an offer from $ 35 million for a single day’s work to shoot an advertisement for an airline, which however the Hollywood star said he rejected.

Yes OK Clooney did not reveal the name of the airline who had proposed such a deal, the actor explained to the British newspaper that after discussing the matter with his wife Amal Clooney –a well-known lawyer from human rights– decided to reject the money because the airline belonged to a country that was “Ally” of the United States, but whose actions were “questionable.”

The reference to an “allied” country led some media to suggest that the country could be Turkey and that the company in question was Turkish Airlines. However, its president insists that there was never such an agreement. “Companies like ours do not negotiate like this. We have never been formally interested in the name George Clooney, and we have never made such an offerAycı concluded. In the past, other stars like Ben affleck, Kobe bryant or Kevin Costner have appeared in advertisements for Turkish Airlines.