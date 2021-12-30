Generating clean energy from wasted heat

The need to transition to clean energy is indisputable, urgent and unavoidable. Limit the increase in planet temperature at 1.5 ° C to avoid the catastrophic effects of climate change, a daunting challenge in the face of ever-increasing global energy demand.

Part of the answer is to use energy more efficiently. Surprisingly, 70% of all the energy produced in the world is lost as heat. For example, a car engine uses only 30% of the gasoline it burns to move the car, the rest is dissipated into the environment as heat. Recovering a small fraction of that lost energy would have a major impact on the factors that drive climate change. This would require the development of thermoelectric materials, which can convert wasted heat into electricity, helping to improve energy efficiency.

The transformation of heat into electrical energy by thermoelectric materials is based on the Seebeck effect. In 1826, the German physicist Thomas Johann Seebeck observed that when joining the ends of pieces of different metals, and exposing them to different temperatures, a magnetic field was generated, caused by an electric current. Shortly after its discovery, metallic thermoelectric generators were manufactured to convert the heat from gas burners into an electrical current. But at the time, metals exhibited only a small Seebeck effect, they weren’t very efficient at converting heat to electricity. Later, in 1929 the Russian scientist Abraham Ioffe revolutionized the field of thermoelectricity. He observed that semiconductors, materials whose ability to conduct electricity is at an “intermediate point” between metals (copper) and insulators (glass), exhibit an effect Seebeck higher, increasing thermoelectric efficiency 40 times. This discovery led to the development of the Russian lamp, becoming the first widely used thermoelectric generator. This lamp from kerosene, heated a thermoelectric material enough to keep a radio on.

As mentioned before, the best materials Thermoelectrics would have the electronic properties of semiconductors. These properties are not found in nature. For this reason, new strategies have emerged in the last decade to design thermoelectric materials thanks to a better understanding of physics. To speed up the process, the researchers used quantum calculations to search for new thermoelectric candidates with high efficiencies, based on their chemical and physical properties. They sifted through a database containing thousands of materials, selecting those that had high electronic qualities and low levels of heat conduction. This knowledge helped them to find the best materials to be synthesized and tested, also calculating their thermoelectric efficiency.

Until recently, material design had been slow. Now, scientists have used these quantum calculations, a computer-based modeling approach to predict the properties of thermoelectric materials, speeding up the manufacturing process and identifying more than 500 possible candidates. In a recent study published in the scientific journal Nature Materials, the researchers indicated that they had designed a material called tin selenide with the highest thermoelectric efficiency to date, almost double that of 20 years ago. This improvement took nearly a decade of painstaking scientific research.

Today, thermoelectric applications range from power generation in space probes to cooling devices in portable refrigerators. For example, space explorations are powered by generators radioisotope thermoelectrics, which convert the heat from the plutonium into electricity. This application was brought to the cinema in the movie Rescue Mission, where a box of plutonium saved the life of the character played by Matt Damon, keeping him warm on Mars. Despite this great diversity of applications, the large-scale commercialization of thermoelectric materials is still limited by their low efficiency. What stops it? Two key factors must be considered: the conductive properties of materials and their ability to maintain a temperature difference, allowing electricity to be generated.

With so many possibilities and variables, finding your way is like looking for a tiny needle in a huge haystack. Just as a metal detector is capable of finding that needle in the haystack, quantum calculations allow accelerating the discovery of efficient thermoelectric materials. These calculations allow you to accurately predict the conduction of electrons and heat for thousands of materials, as well as reveal the interactions between these properties, which can influence the efficiency of the material. Large-scale applications will require thermoelectric materials that are inexpensive, less toxic, and abundant. The lead and tellurium They are among today’s thermoelectric materials, but their cost and negative environmental impact make them poorly eligible.

The results of this study suggest that quantum calculations can identify the most efficient combinations of materials to generate clean energy from wasted heat, helping to overcome the catastrophe that looms over our planet.

