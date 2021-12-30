From “rubbish” to “sociocultural satire”: how No Miren Arriba has divided critics

Just because of the caliber of its cast, Don’t look up it had a reserved space among the most anticipated films of the year. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence starring, Meryl Streep as President of the United States, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry in supporting roles, plus minor appearances by Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

Who brought them together was Adam McKay, the director and screenwriter with a past in Saturday night Live who has focused his most recent career on looking through the optics of satire at the fissures of the American economic and political system (The big bet, the vice president).

Alarmed by climate change, in his latest feature film he uses the imminent fall of a comet on Earth as an excuse to put on the table a set of topics that he launches to comment in a single pass: the unfounded distrust of science, the boom of populist governments, fake news, the unusual behind celebrity culture.

Photo: NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021

A story that –even though the comet would crash near the coast of Chile, as mentioned on more than one occasion– never departs from the North American perspective of the disaster: two astronomers (Lawrence and DiCaprio) are frustrated by not being taken seriously neither by the White House, nor by the American media nor by the world’s greatest businessmen.

As might have been expected, the film immediately rose to the top spot on Netflix in its global ranking, as well as one of the films that generated the most heated debate in 2021. Also, despite not being among the most praised films of the year, in a serious candidate for the next Oscars (the Golden Globes comes with four nominations).

“(McKay) seems to be the type indicated to approach the generalized insanity of what the last five years of American life are called,” says Entertainment Weekly, one of the media that has given the film a more favorable review. comparing it with Martians to attack! (1996), by Tim Burton and adding nuances. “It’s hard not to yearn for the smartest movie it could have been: not just a wacky, scattered look, but a deeper, truer look into emptiness,” he says.

The New Yorker warns that the darts that the filmmaker throws hit the spot but that is not entirely sufficient. “McKay is right, although his frame of reference hardly extends beyond the United States, and the stench of localized political contempt almost overpowers the plot,” he notes.

Another axis of the film is its nature as a disaster film, a tradition that regularly extols American heroism and is constantly mocked by the director, from its beginning to its development and end.

Photo: NIKO TAVERNISE

Remembering that in Deep Impact (1998) there was no resistance to the measures to be taken in the face of the imminent destruction of the planet, Chicago Sun-Times comments: “We live in different times, as screenwriter / director Adam McKay leaves abundantly (and repeatedly) light in the dark, intermittently funny, well acted but too broad and obvious. Don’t look up”.

“As it was executed, Don’t look up sounds like the answer from left to Armageddonthat is, he abandons (Jerry) Bruckheimer’s approach of assembling a group of worker heroes to launch into space and nuke the approaching comet, opting instead to highlight apathy, incompetence, and self-interest. financial personal of everyone involved, “comments Variety, acknowledging that” McKay’s tone can be irritating, even if you don’t have to look far to see some version of what he’s ranting in the real world. “

“Unless you’re Roland Emmerich, global warming is a difficult concept to dramatize, and McKay can’t decide if he wants to amuse us or annoy us … so why not both?”

In reference to the outcome of the film (spoilers below), there is also discussion among the specialized press. Without delving into details, the ending evokes a certain sense of community that colors the fierce commentary on the current world that dominates the film.

Calling it “less a political satire than a sociocultural one,” The Washington Post asserts that “as the film progresses toward what becomes its depressingly obvious conclusion, McKay finds room for an unexpected humanism and generosity.” He adds: “Not content with simply stoking anger and self-righteousness, McKay dares to instill Don’t look up of a sensation of authentic and little ironic pain ”.

Photo: NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021

“This scene appears as an anomaly in his power to mobilize, not only sentimentally but in terms of alignment. As the first instance that encourages the public to get involved with any of these characters or the beliefs they represent, it is the only moment in which it seems that it is worth preserving the Earth, “says The Guardian in a review written by Charles Bramesco and entitled” why the satire on the star-studded comet Don’t look up it’s a disaster”.

The New York Times was also not particularly benevolent of the film, providing nuances: “One problem is that some of McKay’s main targets here, specifically in politics and entertainment, have already reached the maximum of self-parody or tragedy (or both). What is left to skewer satirically when facts are ridiculed as opinion, flat Earthers attend annual conferences and conspiracy theory movements like QAnon have become powerful political forces? “

“It says nothing new about how disinformation became a political cause or how scandals are the real opium of the masses.”, the Roger Ebert site was even more lapidary. “Don’t look up, you think you are pressing a lot of smart political buttons, when over and over again you only point out the obvious and the easy,” he concludes.

In Chile, the critic of Culto, Héctor Soto, was also tough on the plot: “A production that is shielded by the label of being one of the most comical films of the year. But it’s actually rubbish. Trash with a large cast, of course. It is the typical exercise of perversity, spark and bad faith that – badly billed, with a broad brush and zero esprit de finesse– It is very difficult to continue without a huge quota of stupor ”.

“We have seen many films like this, of fools who think they are intelligent. Playing on the miserable reaction of politicians and the media to the impending apocalypse announced by two scientists, Don’t look up it means that the world is hopeless. But it does not even reach the waist Martians to attack! by Tim Burton. Nor to the knee to Top Secret. And neither to the heels to The world is crazy, crazy, crazyby Stanley Kramer. There is no comparison that favors it.