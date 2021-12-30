From Richard Branson’s space travel to the Capitol capture: all the predictions the Simpsons got right in 2021

The animated program starring Homero, Marge, Bart and Lisa has been characterized by predicting the future and this year was no exception PHOTO: MARÍA JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The animated series, The Simpson, did it one more time. Starring Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, The television program has been characterized by its correct predictions, such as the presidency of Donald Trump that appeared in the 2000 episode, Bart from the future, or the pandemic.

And this 2021 was no exception. The Simpsons predicted the takeover of the Capitol in Washington, DC, in January of this year, the purple suit worn by US Vice President Kamala Harris at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, among other episodes of public life in the United States.

According to the British newspaper Daily mail, in the 2014 animated series predicted the journey that the British billionaire, Richard Branson, performed this year aboard a Virgin Galactic ship and which he hopes will usher in an era of lucrative space tourism.

A similar scene occurred within the series in the episode The Art of War, where a character very dear to Richard floats in a spaceship PHOTO: Twitter / VirginAtlantic

During your stay in space, the British and his team stopped to float in weightlessness, admiring the curvature of the Earth from one of the 12 cabins of the ship. A similar scene occurred within the series in the episode The Art of War, where a character very dear to Richard floats on a spaceship

Another of the episodes of public life that The Simpsons predicted was the way Kamal Harris dressed to attend his inauguration and that of the President of the United States, Joe Biden. The Vice President wore a purple outfit designed by Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson.

Lisa Simpson used a very similar autendo in the chapter Bart from the future, where the eldest daughter of the Simpsons becomes the next to occupy the presidential seat after a turbulent government with Donald Trump at the helm.

PHOTO: Twitter

In the same vein, the cartoon also predicted that Tom Hanks would become the host of the inauguration broadcast. What’s more, predicted the riots that occurred in the United States Capitol in January of this year, when some Trump supporters entered the scene.

This, according to what happened in the episode In the treehouse of Horror XXXI, in which Homer falls asleep during an election day and, upon waking, finds everything destroyed. This fact was pointed out by social network users due to the similarity of both scenarios.

The series has some more predictions that could happen in the coming year PHOTO: FOX BROADCASTING COMPANY /CUARTOSCURO.COM

Qatar 2022 World Cup

One of the most important events, in terms of sports, is the international world Cup to be held in Qatar during 2022, year in which, possibly, we can see a final between Brazil and Spain, according to the cartoon.

Flying cars

It is not exclusively an image that the Simpsons shared in the first place, but neither does the announcement of a first flying car launched on the market for all audiences, as there are already some names and products on the table that could fulfill the prophecy.

As expected, the Simpsons are the main protagonists of the memes about the solar eclipse 2019

The setback to the United States in the use of weapons

The whole world turned to Mexico recently, when the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) filed a lawsuit against arms manufacturers in the United States, as a possible solution to curbing arms trafficking and the decrease in violence in the country.

Food via the internet

Perhaps the craziest theory is the application of virtual food. In some chapter you can see Marge having lunch with Homer, but they eat their food through an electronic device, in holograms. It sounds impossible.

