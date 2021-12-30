From Jack Nicholson to Demi Moore: 5 Big Celebrity Revelations

Their lives are public and we know almost everything about them. But nevertheless, There are many secrets that we could never have imagined and that, from one day to the next, the celebrities decide to unveil, either to do catharsis and heal some wound from the past or simply to serve as an example with their resilience stories. We tell you five great celebrity revelations that will surprise you.

Jack Nicholson found out that his sister was his mother and that his parents were his grandparents Archive

Unlike most famous people – who come to a particular moment in their lives – they decide to tell their secrets in an interview or autobiography, in this case was a journalist for Time Magazine, who made Jack nicholson discover one of the most unexpected events of your life . It is that this editor was preparing an article on the life of the actor and consulted with several people who knew him from his childhood; without knowing that one of them would reveal an unexpected fact: June, who he believed to be his older sister was actually his mother.

According to what the journalist describes, his source was a family acquaintance who had told him that June, 17, became pregnant and her parents, the fervent Catholics John and Ethel May, decided to take care of the baby as if it were their own. . “It was quite a dramatic moment, but I wouldn’t call it traumatic. After all, when I found out who my mother was, I was already psychologically mature. In fact, it clarified many things for me. If I felt something, it was, above all, gratitude ”, explained Nicholson in his documentary Dr Jack and Mr Nicholson, where this fact is portrayed. Although at first his reaction was to flatly deny the interviewer’s words, he immediately turned to his “aunt” Lorraine to confirm the version, since both June and her grandparents were dead. Regarding the identity of his biological father, this remains a mystery. In the biography Jack’s life Eddie King, an actor and June’s dance partner, is listed as possible parents; and to showman Don Furcillo-Rose, who even asked for a DNA analysis to which Nicholson refused.

Demi Moore revealed several dark facts about her past in her memoirs ANGELA WEISS – AFP

“There is nothing I have to hide or protect anymore,” he says. Demi moore in his book Inside out. There, the actress tells the darkest episodes of her life such as her addictions, the rape she suffered at the age of 15 and the loss of a six-month pregnancy. In the case of the latter, the star reveals that shortly after starting dating Ashton Kutcher in 2003, she became pregnant. However, the baby who already had a name (she was going to be called Chaplin Ray) did not reach term, stopping her growth at six months of gestation. Moore, who had started using again, blamed his alcohol problems on this outcome.

Although this marked her, her most traumatic moment was lived at the age of 15 when she was raped by an acquaintance of her mother. “I came home one night to meet an older man whom I knew with the keys to my apartment. It was a rape and a devastating betrayal ”, confessed the victim years later, pointing to her mother as her delivery person. “How does it feel to be prostituted by your own mother for $ 500?” Was the phrase her abuser whispered in her ear after outraging her.

Will Smith spoke of his complicated relationship with his father

Although his name has been linked to some scandals, especially in matters of love, his autobiography called “Will” has revealed unknown facts about his life, such as, the bad relationship he had for much of his life with his father, William Carroll Smith, due to his alcoholism, mistreatment and sexist violence. “My father was violent, but he was also in every play and recital he gave. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at the premieres of each of my films (…) He listened to every record. He visited all the studios ”, he began Will Smith to define its parent.

However, the actor remembers an event that struck deep in his memory and that almost made him a murderer. “When I was nine years old, I saw my father hit my mother on the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am, ”he confessed. Not having defended his mother that day is a feeling that disturbs him emotionally to this day; an event that made him think many times about avenging his mother; even though his father had only a few weeks to live due to cancer. “One night, as I carefully carried him from his bedroom to the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. The path between those two places goes through the top of the stairs. When I was a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother, that when I was old enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would kill him ”, revealed the protagonist of Looking for happiness. However, the actor did not dare to commit such an act. “I stopped at the top of the stairs. I thought that I could push it and get rid of it easily ”, warned who finally continued his way to the bathroom. Why tell it? Talking about these sorts of things takes a load off him, Smith says, as they are pent-up emotions that have been lurking in his head for many years.

Kathleen Turner posed as an alcoholic not to reveal her diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis AP

Her life changed dramatically when, when she turned 40, she was diagnosed with painful and severe rheumatoid arthritis that was deteriorating her health. . However, it was only recently that Kathleen turner decided to tell his story of overcoming. “One day I came home, I felt sick and suddenly my feet no longer fit in my shoes (…) My body only responded with excruciating pain every time I tried to move. The joints in my hands were so swollen that I couldn’t hold a pen. Some days I couldn’t hold a glass for a drink of water. I could not lift my daughter, “he said in his memoirs, who had to undergo twelve operations to recover. “It is difficult to understand the level of pain that this disease carries. Every October, for twelve years, I had to undergo an operation, but I have a good tolerance ”, explained the protagonist of The war of the Roses about this long and traumatic process.

As for why she preferred to keep her fight quiet, the actress confessed that it was out of fear of losing her job. In fact, she even posed as an alcoholic Before Hollywood producers knew that his only destination was a wheelchair. “If I said, ‘I have a mysterious, incurable disease, and I don’t know if I’ll be able to walk tomorrow,’ no one was going to hire me. So when she tried to grab a cup and didn’t succeed, everyone assumed she was drunk, ”she admitted with some anguish. “Producers know what addictions are and are used to managing them. He believed that it was worse for people to know that he had this terrible disease. They would hire me if they thought I was an alcoholic because they could understand alcoholism, but they wouldn’t hire me if I had a mysterious and terrifying disease that they didn’t understand. My husband Jay, my agent and I, we thought it was essential to keep my rheumatoid arthritis a secret, “he confessed, justifying his silence for so many years.

The designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada confessed that she has a sister although she said she had no relationship with her Agatha Ruiz de la Prada Press

In September 2020, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada decided to open his heart in a Spanish television program. The designer – who grew up in an aristocratic family (she holds the noble titles of XIII Marchioness of Castelldosrius and XXIX Baroness of Santa Pau) revealed that she has a sister. “When my father died I found out that he had a secret sister that my father had not recognized”, The fashion entrepreneur said, leaving everyone present in the studio astonished.