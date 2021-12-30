Free Fire: weekly schedule from December 29 to January 4 with new elite pass

Free Fire reveals the contents that it will add as part of the new weekly agenda. You can expect a handful of new additions to Garena’s popular battle royale Between the days twoDecember 9, 2021 and January 4, 2022. We must remind you that the game is available in free to play format for mobile devices iOS and Android.

Free Fire weekly agenda: all content

Below we offer you the complete list of the news that you can enjoy in Free Fire during the next few days.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | Wheel of luck and preorder now

Thursday, December 30, 2021 | Super Roulette

Friday, December 31, 2021 | The apocalypse returns and special bonus

Saturday, January 1, 2022 | Luck royale discount, launch of the elite pass and Don Cuack discount

Monday, January 3, 2022 | Magic Roulette: Winter Soldier

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 | Diamond Royale and Emote Reload

The weekly agenda stands out for being the first one that will take place in 2022. On the same day, January 2, we will see the arrival of the new elite pass, just one day after the launch of Alps, its next map. Nor can we ignore the Don Cuack discount and the wheel of luck.

