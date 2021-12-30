Fortnite crashes globally and players can’t play or log in

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Are you trying to play Fortnite? We have bad news for you: it seems unlikely that you can do it. We say it since the Battle Royale fell globally and fans cannot play.

For a few hours, users of Fortnite: Battle Royale they started reporting problems logging in and joining games. This situation continued to escalate to the point where Epic Games had to describe the situation as a “major cut” and mention that the Battle Royale is not available.

While the issues started as login failures, they have now spread to issues related to matchmaking, game services, Item Shop, and buddy systems.

The good news is that the company is aware of the situation and is already working on a solution. For now, the only thing left is to be patient and wait for the company to put an end to this unfortunate situation.

“Fortnite It is currently down and players are unable to log in while we investigate an issue. We will give more information when we have a solution to bring back online services, ”said Epic Games.