For this reason, Don’t look up is more than a science fiction film.

Don’t look up, a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Laurence and Meryl Streep is on everyone’s lips and here we explain why.

By Jorge Alférez

Can a science fiction movie like “Don’t look up”, give as much to talk about as you are doing? The answer is yes, as it turns out that, on many occasions, fiction takes too many elements of our reality to tell the story and convey a desired message, no matter how absurd and surreal it may seem.

That is why the film that today has four Golden Globes nominations, including Best Comedy Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Screenplay, is a must of the season and the movie everyone is talking about.

It may interest you: This is what you need to know about the Golden Globes

In context

The story begins with Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), a professor and his astronomy student, who discover that an asteroid between five and nine kilometers long; it is about to impact the Earth.

Faced with this discovery, astronomers go to the White House, to alert the authorities in the United States, about the event, but it is the same president of that country -interpreted by Meryl Streep-, who underestimates them and ignores their knowledge at all times. and recommendations to save the planet.

Faced with such a response, the protagonists of the story turn to the media and begin to generate a media tension that gets out of control.

A very well orchestrated satire

Given the discourse that is handled, the film has been cataloged as a satire on environmental problems such as global warming and many others that we are facing today.

However, this satire goes further and openly mocks certain political and social behaviors. Even the film that was scheduled to be filmed in early 2020 and given the Covid-19 pandemic, had to be delayed, it gave its screenwriter and director, Adam McKay, much more material to mock the handling of crises and the society.

In this way, it invites us to reflect on the influence exercised by both political and opinion leaders, such as the media, on our freedom and decision-making power.

In addition to this, we could talk about the mockery of the Hollywood film classics, which have accustomed us to seeing the United States as the only country capable of saving the world.

The message

In an interview for Variety, McKay said that “the film basically tries to process the question of what the hell is happening in reality”, which, and returning to our initial questioning, strengthens the idea that fiction and even comedy are the a better portrayal captured -although sometimes exaggerated- of real life, as well as of humanity.

That is why the story that McKay created and emerged after taking the movie “Jaws” (1975) as inspiration, given the lack of credibility in the face of imminent danger, today is a film that gives a lot to talk about. Even so, we must remember that it is a fictional story and as its director commented, “we wanted to feel sad but not end up traumatized.”

It may interest you: Leo DiCaprio answers the eternal question: did it fit in the door?