For sexual discrimination, Riot Games must pay 80 million to female employees

The video game developer, Riot Games, faces an image crisis after a class action lawsuit for discrimination sexual.

The video game industry It has proven to be extremely important for the gamer market around the world, managing to increase its income year after year (and it will continue to do so). According to the Statista study where it shows the main video game markets, China is the main country with the most revenue generated in this industry with 49 billion dollars, the United States in second with 30.4 billion dollars, Japan in third with 18.2 billion, South Korea with 6.2 billion and the United Kingdom with 6.1 billion dollars, among others; Similarly, the income of all these (and other countries) will have a considerable increase in 2025.

The evolution of gaming industry it is getting bigger and more sophisticated, where different developers, professionals and even streamers manage to find new business opportunities; However, as in any aspect, there are some brands that manage to stand out above the others because of the video games they have created or other marketing strategies that have allowed them an effective positioning in the mind of the consumer.

Taking into account that these companies are in the sights of gamers around the world, users are constantly investigating about the brands that refer to the industry, so that a bad action by the company (or its employees) can have a direct impact. in the image of companies and their perception in the minds of consumers.

Riot Games is a video game developer and publisher, as well as an organizer of the already recognized eSports around the world, which has created deliveries such as League of Legends (LoL), Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, etc., managing to have a high popularity in the gaming market, whose image has been somewhat damaged due to some cases of sexual discrimination.

According to Forbes, Riot Games suffered a class action lawsuit within the company, mainly by two company employees in 2018, who reported Riot for sexual harassment and discrimination.

Given this, the California authorities would have demanded compensation of 400 million dollars for the company’s employees, but Riot Games announced an agreement that will pay 80 million dollars to put an “end” to the lawsuit.

Similarly, Riot’s management team would have added that the agreement is expected to “appropriately recognize those who had negative experiences at Riot,” showing that the company is concerned about providing the best image in the face of possible inconsistencies.

Riot Games is not the first company to suffer from this type of event, other types of large companies from different industries have suffered this type of image damage, through some inconsistencies presented in the same spaces.

A few weeks ago, employees of Blue Origin (Jeff Bezos’s aerospace company) reported the company as “toxic”, mainly due to high risks in safety, workplace and sexual harassment, among others, a fact that directly damaged the brand in the face of consumer perception. Despite the fact that on that occasion the brand did not face economic retaliation, different and numerous media outlets dealt with the issue, since it was a complaint by more than 21 company employees, where even some of them mention having had suicidal thoughts about it.

Brands have an opportunity to “redeem themselves” after image crises, providing solutions that go beyond monetary figures, such as the implementation of some programs against these events or the change of regulations within them. companies, thus demonstrating their interest to the world to avoid continuing to present this type of event.

