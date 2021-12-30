First images of “The Dropout”, HULU’s new limited series revealed – Almomento

Mexico City.- Incredible! The first images have been revealed of what appears to be HULU’s new limited series, called “The Dropout,” which stars American actress Amanda Seyfried.

According to speculation, this new series will arrive on the HULU platform on March 3, 2022 and will have eight episodes in total, of which the first three will premiere on that date, while the others will be launched with a week of difference.

What is “The Dropout” about? The story revolves around the success and later failure of Elizabeth Holmes’s company (played by Amanda Seyfried), known as THERANOS, which was a biotechnology company that she founded in 2003 and that closed in scandal in 2018 after it was learned that it did not it kept the promise that each and every blood test could be done with a single drop of blood.

According to information shared by the EW portal, “The Dropout” is based on an ABC News podcast hosted by Rebecca Jarvis. However, showrunner Liz Meriwether revealed that it was originally based on an article published by Vanity Fair.

In an interview Liz Meriwether said:

“I think the most important question for me was always just her (referring to Holmes), and more or less what was going through her head and who is she, and why did she make the decision that she did. That was what brought me back to history, and it’s almost a mystery to me trying to figure out who she is. ”

In addition to Amanda Seyfried, the show also stars Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani, who is Holmes’ much older ex-boyfriend and business partner. There will also be guest stars such as: William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Sam Waterston, Dylan Minnette, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alan Ruck, Elizabeth Marvel, LisaGay Hamilton, Michaela Watkins and more.

