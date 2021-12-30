Exatlón México: Which athlete will be ELIMINATED this Thursday?

Exatlón México is living its last days and, in the face of such a situation, those eliminated will appear more and more frequently in Azteca 1 programs. With the official announcement of Exatlón All Star, this fifth season remains at a forced march and, recently, the athlete would have been confirmed that he will leave this day from the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

After all the controversies that reality has gone through in recent days, this last week of the year promises more than one elimination and the first of these will be precisely today, when, in the game for salvation, a woman has not met the necessary requirements to arrive at the grand final of the contest.

This is part of the team of Guardians, who will again say goodbye to a member after the great streak he had in front of the Pathfinders in recent programs. That said, the reds are weakening again right at the most important moment of the competition, which could end at the end of next month.

She is the eliminated from Exatlón México

TV analyst, a YouTube account very close to what happens every day in Exatlón México, confirmed that The new eliminated from reality will be Marcela, who has been present in the program since day one and who would be fired from it after falling in the decisive duel against Paulina in a power-to-power confrontation.

If the above is confirmed, the red team would only keep one woman on its team who He has been on all this adventure in the Dominican Republic. This would be Nataly, nicknamed the ‘Dynamite Mom’ who has become one of the most controversial athletes for what she grants both inside and outside the circuits.

All this occurred since the Guardians missed the chance to take the first survival of Week 20 after falling in front of the Pathfinders, a fact that forced the red women to go to the elimination duel where, finally, it would be Marcela who would be saying goodbye to the competition after several months of belonging to it.

Do you want to verify this information? So you can’t miss this Thursday’s program, which will start at 7:30 p.m. (central time) through the Azteca 1 screens.

