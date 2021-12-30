Exatlón México: The two athletes from the fifth season who REJECTED the All Star

The first bomb on Exatlón México All Star has been confirmed. With the birth of a sixth season of the most important reality of night television in the country, the rumors about the characters that will return for this edition continue and, although there are some that are already confirmed, many others are still on the air.

The intention of this edition is to bring together the best of the five previous seasons of Exatlon Mexico, so everything indicates that elements such as Daniel Corral or Ana Lago, which showed an interesting potential in the first season, would return in order to prove their worth on the beaches of the Mexican Republic.

In this sense, it was also mentioned that the most important athletes of this fifth season could also appear in the All Star, thereby confirming members of real danger. However, it was recently revealed that two athletes would have rejected the above, being these elements of category in the beaches.

According to Analista TV, a YouTube account that provides information on the latest news from Exatlón México, both Macky González as Heber Gallegos would have made the decision not to accept the All Star project, same to which they would have been invited given their qualities in the circuits

Heber Gallegos, the member of the Guardians, specified that he must first wait to see how his participation in this fifth season ends, ensuring that if you are not in optimal physical and mental condition you will make the decision not to accept in order to recover for the future.

On the other side of the coin is Macky gonzalez, leader of the Pathfinders who said she was grateful to receive such an invitation for the season that promises the most spectacle. However, he pointed out that this fifth edition it has cost too much to adapt to the modifications that the program has had, so he did not dare to confirm his participation with the rest of his companions.

It should be noted that, at the moment, there have already been 11 confirmed for All Star; however, these could be joined by two to six more to create a howling season. For now, the members for the next edition are Ernesto Cázares, Aidee Hernández, Evelyn Guijarro, Patricio Araujo, Aristeo Cázares, Heliud Pulido, Casandra Ascensio, Macky Álvarez, Javi Márquez, Daniel Corral and Ana Lago.

