Exatlón México: ex-athlete from Guardianes received an emotional marriage proposal (VIDEO)

During its five seasons, the Exatlon Mexico has given participants the opportunity to place themselves in strong spotlight and gain long-lasting popularity as fans take an interest in the personal lives of athletes and are now in for a big surprise with the former Guardians athlete that received an emotional marriage proposal.

Is about Briseida acosta, who was a member of the red team and this time received a proposal from her now fiancé Max, This was revealed by the athlete in an emotional video on social networks.

On multiple occasions the couple has shown off their love, in addition to their beautiful connection, and in the recording you can see how the man arrives with a ring to where he is Briseida, then kneels and she is too surprised to then accept.

After 12 weeks in the Exatlon, Briseida He returned to spend time with Max and both have made public that they are going through the best moment of their relationship, which was crowned with this proposal.

“I couldn’t find a better man to start a new chapter and many more in my life. I love you baby. For a life building wonderful memories, ”Acosta wrote.

Why did Briseida Acosta leave Exatlón México?

Briseida left the Exatlón México a few weeks ago and very surprisingly, as she was one of the leaders of the red team, as well as one of the most effective athletes in the fifth season.

Acosta fell in a series of decisive duels against Gabriela espinosa (who was the favorite to go out) and Paulina MartinezIn fact, there are those who claim that karma hit Briseida, since he would have agreed with Paulina to get Gaby out.

Now the athlete specialized in taekwondo continues to prepare and will seek to attend the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the seconds of his career.

DRM