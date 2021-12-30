Exatlón México: ex-athlete from Guardianes received an emotional marriage proposal (VIDEO)

During its five seasons, the Exatlon Mexico has given participants the opportunity to place themselves in strong spotlight and gain long-lasting popularity as fans take an interest in the personal lives of athletes and are now in for a big surprise with the former Guardians athlete that received an emotional marriage proposal.

Is about Briseida acosta, who was a member of the red team and this time received a proposal from her now fiancé Max, This was revealed by the athlete in an emotional video on social networks.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker