Exatlón México: CONFIRM the ELIMINATED one of next January 2 Who is it?

The Exatlón México will have a next eliminated on January 2, in what will be the first exit of reality in 2022. This will be a watershed in reality, because it seems that after this elimination as usual, now the double exits. The athlete who will leave the following Sunday was confirmed according to the spoilers.

After the end of the series of starts by the Guardians, the athletes are once again at risk after a blue elimination, but it will be the reds who see one of their competitors leave on the first Sunday of the year 2022, to outline the competition to what will be the final stretch of the reality show.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker