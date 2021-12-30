Exatlón México: CONFIRM the ELIMINATED one of next January 2 Who is it?

The Exatlón México will have a next eliminated on January 2, in what will be the first exit of reality in 2022. This will be a watershed in reality, because it seems that after this elimination as usual, now the double exits. The athlete who will leave the following Sunday was confirmed according to the spoilers.

After the end of the series of starts by the Guardians, the athletes are once again at risk after a blue elimination, but it will be the reds who see one of their competitors leave on the first Sunday of the year 2022, to outline the competition to what will be the final stretch of the reality show.

Who is the confirmed eliminated of the Guardians?

Although at the time it had been managed that Daniela Reza would be the athlete who would leave the competition the following Sunday, everything took a 180 degree turn, because the spoilers and specialized pages discarded that possibility and gave the name of who will be the athlete that is going to come out from the Guardians.

This is a woman who has been in the competition from the beginning, who did not enter as a reinforcement, but is one of the only two original team athletes left in the red team. Only Nataly Gutiérrez and Marcela Pérez are the ones that remain for the Guardians, while for the blue ones there are seven of the initials, which is reflected in the dominance of the Conquerors.

The eliminated confirmed by the spoilers is neither more nor less than Marcela Pérez, better known as Yeye, who will have to say goodbye to the competition less than a month after the reality show ends in its fifth season, and give way to the All Stars , which is planned to start on February 1, 2022 and end on the last Sunday of next March.

