Erik Lira will be reinforcement for the Clausura 2022

In view of the large number of casualties he has had in the face of the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, plus those to come, Cruz Azul has been one of the most active teams in this passing market, because after adding his first three reinforcements, and waiting for the arrival of Charly Rodríguez from Monterrey, I would already be about to sign a fifth element.

Its about Pumas midfielder, Erik Lira, Well, according to information from ESPN, the cement board has already reached a full agreement with the university staff to acquire the file of the 21-year-old soccer player, one of the great ‘jewels’ formed in its quarry and also national team of Gerardo Martino.

In what conditions would Erik Lira arrive at Cruz Azul?

Erik Lira would arrive at Cruz Azul for a definitive purchase, since the cement complex will take over the 100% of your federative rights when paying Pumas a figure that is around 3.5 and 4.5 million dollars, according to the information revealed by the journalist León Lecanda, who also anticipated that the Juvenile would sign a four-year contract.

It is so Erik Lira would move to La Noria to perform the corresponding medical examinations and thus be able to sign your signature on the contract that binds you to Machine in the years to come, and with what would become the fifth celestial reinforcement for the Clausura 2022, joining Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga and Charly Rodríguez, who also already agreed to wear the cement shirt.